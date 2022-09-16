Verasity Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.28 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. Verasity has a market cap of $44.43 million and $4.28 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005126 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00020382 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

