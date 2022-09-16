Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 16,532 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 431.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.3 %

MUSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $281.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.60 and a 12 month high of $303.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.53.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.