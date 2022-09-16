Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 2,806 Shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in UTA Acquisition were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000.

UTA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of UTAAU opened at $10.07 on Friday. UTA Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

UTA Acquisition Company Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

