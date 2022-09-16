Verity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth approximately $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth approximately $30,649,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,965,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 878.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 135,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPI shares. TheStreet downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 3.1 %

IPI stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $601.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.01. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

