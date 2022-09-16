Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $209,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $368,000.

iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEGI stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $50.61.

