Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $101,000 in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,137,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,894,000 after purchasing an additional 211,996 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,522,000 after acquiring an additional 168,078 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,528,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,062,000 after acquiring an additional 74,183 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,004,000 after acquiring an additional 190,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599,046 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $54.78.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
