Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $173,000 in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,689 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of U.S. Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. U.S. Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $13.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from U.S. Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is currently -20.45%.

USEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

