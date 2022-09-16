Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $132,000 Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 332,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Ingredion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

About Ingredion

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

