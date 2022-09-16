Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,903 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Adobe by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.73.

ADBE opened at $309.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.27 and its 200 day moving average is $410.49. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

