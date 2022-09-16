Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ARGT opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $36.96.

