Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $172.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

