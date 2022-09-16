Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 48,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,846,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $251,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

