Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Update

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,300 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 760,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 919,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,263,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,711,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 674,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,377 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRNA shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.