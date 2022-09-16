Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,100 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the August 15th total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Versus Systems Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of VS stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.16% and a negative net margin of 620.58%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Versus Systems stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems Inc. ( NASDAQ:VS Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 1.53% of Versus Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Versus Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

