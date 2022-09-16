Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $55.71

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 55.71 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 42.80 ($0.52). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 44.40 ($0.54), with a volume of 698,272 shares traded.

Vertu Motors Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £154.93 million and a PE ratio of 277.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.71.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

