Viacoin Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 166.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 168.9% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $3.75 million and $3,146.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

