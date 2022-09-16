VIBE (VIBE) Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, VIBE has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $706,591.71 and approximately $376.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,987.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005467 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064458 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077681 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

