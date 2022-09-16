Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Sells $53,504.64 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 11,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $53,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,222,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Philip Liang sold 8,057 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $35,692.51.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Philip Liang sold 3,891 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $16,497.84.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of RBOT stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $15.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 108.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 111,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 58,028 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

