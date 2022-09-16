Vidya Hits Market Capitalization of $4.48 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $897,931.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 199.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,718.61 or 0.39122311 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00102744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00839192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,015,394 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidya Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.