Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) versus Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Financial Contrast

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Viking Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $18.11 million 1.72 $6.25 million $0.73 4.27 Viking Energy Group $37.99 million 1.16 -$14.49 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Barnwell Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viking Energy Group.

This is a summary of current ratings for Barnwell Industries and Viking Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries 29.07% 53.58% 23.64% Viking Energy Group 3.86% 4.95% 1.04%

Risk & Volatility

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of -1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barnwell Industries beats Viking Energy Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii. It also owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity. The company also engages in developing, patent pending, electric transmission, and distribution of open conductor detection systems to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

