VINchain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $118,057.00 (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $118,057.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

VINchain Profile

VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VINchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform.”

