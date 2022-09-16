Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VWE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 7.93.

Vintage Wine Estates Trading Down 1.5 %

VWE opened at 3.25 on Wednesday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 3.05 and a 12 month high of 12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of 8.13.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 238.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 255,832 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 67.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 121,365 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 413.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 222,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

