VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Short Interest Update

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the August 15th total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Institutional Trading of VIQ Solutions
An institutional investor recently raised its position in VIQ Solutions stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) by 729.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291,880 shares during the period. VIQ Solutions comprises 2.0% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned approximately 4.92% of VIQ Solutions worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.
VIQ Solutions Stock Up 7.1 %
VQS opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. VIQ Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.70.
VIQ Solutions Company Profile
VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.
Featured Stories
