Virtue Poker Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $570.00 (VPP)

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. Virtue Poker has a total market capitalization of $720,569.57 and $570.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 326.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13,483.12 or 0.67533958 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102296 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00829669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Virtue Poker Coin Profile
Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Virtue Poker Coin Trading
