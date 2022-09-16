Virtue Poker Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $570.00 (VPP)

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. Virtue Poker has a total market capitalization of $720,569.57 and $570.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 326.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13,483.12 or 0.67533958 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00829669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Virtue Poker Coin Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Virtue Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtue Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtue Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

