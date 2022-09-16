Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 439 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 170.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $102.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

