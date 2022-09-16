Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,678 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Sanofi by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

SNY stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

