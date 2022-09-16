Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 2,491 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 295.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $127.90 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $321.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average is $189.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

