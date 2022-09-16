Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,828 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,345.71.

RIO stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.71. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $84.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

