Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255,642 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

