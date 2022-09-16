Vise Technologies Inc. Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.79.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE PSX opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.