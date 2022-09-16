Vise Technologies Inc. Has $729,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $103.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

