Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $322,000 Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,587 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerstone Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 263,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -148.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.