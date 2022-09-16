Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ASML by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of ASML by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $465.65 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $889.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.86. The company has a market capitalization of $190.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

