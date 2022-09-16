Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $182.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.48. The firm has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

