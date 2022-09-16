Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 5,519 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 454.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.20. The company has a market cap of $434.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

