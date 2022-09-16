Vise Technologies Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 146.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,018,000 after purchasing an additional 407,602 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

