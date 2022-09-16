Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 208 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in NVR by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NVR by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in NVR by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,007.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,303.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,364.02. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $82.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

