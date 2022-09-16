Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 21,803 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,684 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 21,803 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $861,205,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $454,451,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HPQ opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

