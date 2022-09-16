Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 2,896 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

