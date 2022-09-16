Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 6,273 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,588,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

PPG stock opened at $120.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

