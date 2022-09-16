Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $337,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $309.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.93 and a 200-day moving average of $302.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $294.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

