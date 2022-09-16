Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

