Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,034,000 after acquiring an additional 201,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 41.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,674,000 after acquiring an additional 564,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

Teradata Stock Down 0.4 %

TDC stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

