Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Vista Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.34. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

