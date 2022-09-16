VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,192,000.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,676,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,179,326.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Wednesday, September 14th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 60,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $706,200.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $761,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $54,389.79.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $865,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $855,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $704,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $434,000.00.

VIZIO Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $15,401,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VIZIO by 588.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 724,541 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VIZIO by 319.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.