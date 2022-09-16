VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $113.67 on Friday. VMware has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

Institutional Trading of VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

