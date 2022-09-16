Volution Group (LON:FAN) PT Lowered to GBX 460 at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Volution Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 320.50 ($3.87) on Thursday. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 318.50 ($3.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 565 ($6.83). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 366.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 383.67. The company has a market capitalization of £634.00 million and a P/E ratio of 2,469.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

