Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,835,800 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 2,117,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 213.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNNVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($54.08) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Vonovia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $25.03 on Friday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

