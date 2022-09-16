Vortex Defi Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,454.12 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $5,454.12 and $98.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000410 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

VTX is a coin. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vortex Defi is staging.vortexdefi.com.

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vortex DeFi plans to provide its users access to all leading platforms and protocols from a single web-based user interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.