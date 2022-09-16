VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Short Interest Update

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,100 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 527,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

VOXX International Price Performance

Shares of VOXX opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. VOXX International has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%.

In other VOXX International news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle bought 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,179.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,036,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,179.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 323,943 shares of company stock worth $2,770,873 over the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Stories

